Traffic moving slowly on I-75 southbound in Wood County

CYGNET, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Traffic is moving slowly in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Cygnet Road in Wood County.

One lane of the highway is closed as crews repair damage caused by a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

ODOT says drivers can exit at US-6 to avoid the closure.

It is unclear how many people were hurt in the crash, or how badly.

