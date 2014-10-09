Toledo Police Sergeant found guilty of theft after stealing bag - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Sergeant found guilty of theft after stealing bag of popcorn

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sergeant Eric Whitman is seen on camera stealing a bag of popcorn form the Circle K gas station on Wheeling in Oregon. Thursday Whitman was found guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in CCNO, which has been suspended. He will now serve six months probation. 

Surveillance video shows Sgt. Whitman paying for one bag of popcorn at the register and then walking out of the Circle K on Wheeling with two bags.

Police say this is not the first time Whitman has been caught on camera doing this. An additional video from a different day show Whitman doing the same thing, paying for one bag and walking out with two.

Thursday Whitman pleaded no contest and was found guilty. Oregon Assistant Chief Paul Magdich says he is now suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

"This is somebody with a lot of experience, and a lot of time on, and I'm sure that over the course of his career, he's done hundreds, if not thousands, of good things for people, but he won't be remembered for those, he'll be remembered for these silly incidents," said Magdich.

TPD says once the internal affairs investigation is complete they will decide where to go from there. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly