Toledo Police Sergeant found guilty of theft after stealing bag of popcorn

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Sergeant Eric Whitman is seen on camera stealing a bag of popcorn form the Circle K gas station on Wheeling in Oregon. Thursday Whitman was found guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in CCNO, which has been suspended. He will now serve six months probation.



Surveillance video shows Sgt. Whitman paying for one bag of popcorn at the register and then walking out of the Circle K on Wheeling with two bags.

Police say this is not the first time Whitman has been caught on camera doing this. An additional video from a different day show Whitman doing the same thing, paying for one bag and walking out with two.

Thursday Whitman pleaded no contest and was found guilty. Oregon Assistant Chief Paul Magdich says he is now suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

"This is somebody with a lot of experience, and a lot of time on, and I'm sure that over the course of his career, he's done hundreds, if not thousands, of good things for people, but he won't be remembered for those, he'll be remembered for these silly incidents," said Magdich.

TPD says once the internal affairs investigation is complete they will decide where to go from there.

