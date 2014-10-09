Tiffin man charged with arson in fire at Walmart - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin man charged with arson in fire at Walmart

Jarrod R. Pfeiffer (left) and the aftermath of the Walmart fire (right) (Sources: Seneca County Sheriff's Office and Katelynn Aaron Monroe) Jarrod R. Pfeiffer (left) and the aftermath of the Walmart fire (right) (Sources: Seneca County Sheriff's Office and Katelynn Aaron Monroe)
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Tiffin man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Walmart there last month.

Jarrod R. Pfeiffer, 21, has been charged with two counts aggravated arson in the case.

Police say Pfeiffer intentionally set fire to a display inside the Walmart store in September. He's due back in court next week.

Employees were evacuated when the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on September 5th at the Walmart on State Route 18.

The fire was contained to racks in the sporting goods department thanks to the sprinkler system. Firefighters finished extinguishing the fire when they arrived.

The fire chief says there was minor fire damage and extensive smoke damage. No one was hurt in the fire.

