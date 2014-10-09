Mayor to hold 6 p.m. press conference after meeting with Chrysle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayor to hold 6 p.m. press conference after meeting with Chrysler CEO

DETROIT, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. Thursday after meeting with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne at the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills.

The meeting comes after Marchionne said last week that Chrysler may move Jeep Wrangler production out of the glass city because of a possible switch to an aluminum chassis.   

"I have no specific expectations other than the opportunity to meet with Mr. Marchionne and his team," Collins said Wednesday. "We will be there in terms of discussing this critical issue for the city of Toledo and Northwest Ohio."

