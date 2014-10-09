Man robs Maumee paint store at gunpoint, duct tapes employee to - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man robs Maumee paint store at gunpoint, duct tapes employee to chair

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Maumee Police are searching for a man they say robbed a paint store at gunpoint before duct taping a woman to a chair.

Police say a man wearing white painter shorts, white shoes and a dust mask walked into the Sherwin-Williams store in Parkway Plaza just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 28. They say he initially acted like any other customer, but then locked the door and pointed a silver gun at the 25-year-old woman running the store at the time.

The employee, a woman from Perrysburg, emptied the cash register. That's when she tells police he made her cover her own eyes with duct tape, taped her to an office chair and rolled the chair into a back room of the business. Police say the man then taped the chair to a storage rack and left through the back door.

The woman was eventually able to free herself and call 911.

The suspect made off with $250 from the cash register.

