TPD: Man wanted after breaking into daycare, pushing over fish tank

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say broke into a daycare and pushed over a fish tank.

Police say the man broke in to the Quality Time Child Care Center on Dorr Street and pushed over a fish tank enjoyed by the children who spend time there.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

