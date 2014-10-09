Toledo Animal Shelter forced to turn away hundreds of cats per week

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Toledo Animal Shelter says they're forced to turn away nearly 50 cats every day during what they are calling a feral cat epidemic.

Cats are brought to the shelter every single day, but there simply isn't enough space to take them in.

Shelter workers say the cat problem has gotten so bad people are leaving their cats in boxes at the door hoping someone will take them in.

Employees say there are litters of kittens roaming the streets all across town and the problem stems from owners not getting their cats spayed and neutered, ultimately causing cats to reproduce at a rapid rate.

Shelter officials say many of these cats are getting sick, developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer at younger ages because owners are not spaying them.

With a lack of space and limit on care, the no-kill shelter is forced to turn away cats continuously.

"As much as we are spaying and neutering all the different animal rescues, we know we just can't seem to keep up on it," said Toledo Animal Shelter Executive Director Helen Bensch. "It's nationwide, it's not just in our area."

Lack of food is another concern. The cats that are on the streets are tearing through garbage bags searching for food.

In the winter months, shelter officials say they will need a lot of help.

