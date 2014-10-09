Unfired bullet found inside Perrysburg Jr. High Wednesday, no one hurt

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police were called to Perrysburg Junior High Wednesday morning after students found an unfired bullet inside the school.

We're told three boys turned in the bullet to school administrators after finding the bullet in an upstairs hallway around 9:20 a.m.

Police officers were called to the scene at 10:30 a.m. They performed a walkthrough of the school and determined students were not in danger.

The school district did not inform parents about the incident and now concerned parents want answers as to why they were not informed that a bullet was found.

"We get texts, emails and voicemail's when there is bad weather or a delay so why wouldn't we get one for this," said parent Mark Beard.

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says the district followed protocol.

"If it was something that was of grave concern then we're going to communicate to parents there was a threat, we did find it and here's what were gonna do. But just the randomness of finding that, we do all the things we need to do and make that decision," said Hosler.

Some parents say with all the school shootings seen over the years they have to keep parents informed. They are wondering why all backpacks and lockers weren't checked to make sure there wasn't a gun.

"We do take them very seriously and student safety is paramount to all that we do and we report the good, bad and ugly to parents, so it's not like we're trying to keep this quiet," said Hosler.



Since this story broke online the district has been fielding a lot of calls from parents and they have decided to send a letter home with students explaining the situation.

Superintendent Hosler says he is willing to change the current policy if parents wish to be notified about situations similar to the one on Wednesday.

