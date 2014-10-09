Accident causes shutdown of US-23 at Cone Rd. in Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident causes shutdown of US-23 at Cone Rd. in Monroe County

MILAN, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) -

 

US-23 is shutdown at Cone Road in Monroe County following an accident Thursday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of the accident.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

 

