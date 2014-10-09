Your morning commute: I-475SB reduced to one lane for repair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Your morning commute: I-475SB reduced to one lane for pavement repair

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation District two has announced a portion of southbound I-475 will be reduced to one Thursday morning for pavement repair.

The repairs will be happening from Bancroft Street to Airport Highway in Lucas County.

The lane reduction is expected to last through 8:30 Thursday morning.  All work is weather permitting.

