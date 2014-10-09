Passenger dies, driver seriously injured after overnight south Toledo crash

Driver ejected, passenger unconscious after south Toledo crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police confirm a man has died following a violent overnight crash where a car struck a pole on Angola Road near Airport Highway in south Toledo around 3 AM Thursday.

We're told a Thomas Ford, 24, was driving a Jaguar and traveling westbound on Angola with John Harris, 34, in the passenger seat when the vehicle drove off the road, striking the pole.  Police tell us the car was traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour and flipped eight times before landing upside down in a field.

Harris was trapped and unconscious when pulled out of the car.  He was later pronounced dead.

Ford was ejected from the vehicle and found more than 300 feet away.  Police say he is in "grave condition".

Friends of the injured men were traveling behind the victims and witnessed the crash.  There were several people crying at the scene.  Police tell us everyone had just left a bar in downtown Toledo, where they were celebrating a birthday.

