Walbridge Police asking the community to report domestic violence if suspected

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Domesticviolence was the topic of discussion at one Walbridge block watch meeting onWednesday and police say it is a problem impacting the entire community.

Policesay domestic violence is something that happens everywhere, even in quiet andsafe communities. They are hoping to raise awareness about the issue and teachpeople how they can help stop it.

Policesay things like loud yelling, unexplained injuries, scrapes and bruises on thehand and arms and burns or welts can all be sign of domestic violence.

WalbridgeDetective Jeff Goetz says victims are often too scared to come forwardthemselves.

"As law enforcement, the community they are our eyes andears so that's where we get all of our information. So, get us involved so thatif somebody is a victim of domestic violence we can get them out of thatsituation," said Goetz.

Police say if you suspectsomeone is in danger call 911 right away.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.