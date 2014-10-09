Sandusky man accused of driving drunk and crashing while children in the car

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Sandusky man is accused of driving drunk and chasing his car while his kids were in the back seat.

Police say David Sizemore's blood alcohol level was 0.5 when the accident happened and the kids in the car with him were his five and seven-year-old children.

Sizemore has been charged with several traffic violations including an OVI as well as two counts of child endangerment.

Lucas County Children Services says there is not a spike in the number of cases they are seeing but that the types of case are more serious than before.

"We've always seen lots of children who are being abused or neglected in Lucas County," said Children Services Executive Director Dean Sparks. "Child abuse is a huge problem in our community."

Sparks says they investigate about 5,000 cases of child abuse and neglect each year. He says more than 700 children have to be removed from their home for safety reasons.

Several cases in the last week have been reported.

Just yesterday WTOL reported about a man accused of punching a one-year-old in the face and the Riverdale parents accused of leaving their six and seven-year-old children home alone.

"We still have to try to convince people that being a parent or being a caretaker is a tough thing to do," said Sparks. "It's easy to get frustrated with kids, but they are so fragile it's so easy to hurt them seriously."

Sparks says in addition to working with police and prosecutors to follow up on cases Children Services is trying to work with parents and let them know help is out there.



"There's a crying baby hotline people can use, people can use their faith communities, their neighbors, their relatives," said Sparks.

He is hoping to spread the word about these programs so people turn to others for help before putting their kids in danger.



Sparks also encourages anyone who even suspects child abuse may be happening to report it.

For more information on these programs and how to report child abuse or neglect click here.

