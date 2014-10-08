Perrysburg officials move on from downtown roundabout plan after community opposition

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Changesare being made to the downtown development plan in Perrysburg after residentsvoiced their opposition to a previous plan.

Cityofficials previously proposed a roundabout at Front and Louisiana streetsdowntown in an effort to make the area more accessible, but the community wasagainst it.

CityCouncilman Todd Grayson says the mayor decided to move on from the roundaboutidea because of the backlash it received. He says right now they'll focus onthe walkway, riverfront, and Hood Park improvements.

"Itwas really a more holistic focus on how do we make downtown a better place forthe community, and for business," Grayson said. "The roundabout was just onefeature. It was an idea, and that's why Mayor Olmstead said, ‘Hey, look, it wasan idea. Here's some other ideas, let's go talk about the riverfront.'"

Thecouncil will continue to discuss what other approach they can take, and willrevisit what to do in the area instead of a roundabout later.

