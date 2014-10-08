Suspect on the loose after Adrian police chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect on the loose after Adrian police chase

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A suspect is on the loose following a police chase in Adrian. Police say the chase happened early Tuesday morning around 4:30, after the suspect was seen in a stolen car from Detroit.   

A person who lives near Winter Street and Main Street says he saw police activity in the area. Police eventually chased the suspect on foot, but the suspect got away.

"[I'm] a little nervous, you know, in the evening people have to walk in this area," said resident James Curry. "So it is nerve-wracking to know that he is still out there, he's still a threat, he hasn't been caught, he's a threat to us."

After hearing what happened, other people who live in the area remain on edge.

"It is very sad, people doing a crime like this in Adrian," said Claudius Lyne. "It's very nerve-wracking."

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're being asked to call police immediately at 517-264-4808.

