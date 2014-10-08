Company wants to turn 50-acre Tecumseh property into training fa - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Company wants to turn 50-acre Tecumseh property into training facility

TECUMSEH, MI

A large property in Tecumseh that has been sitting empty may soon have a new use.

The more-than-50 acre site is one of the more visible properties in the city.  The land is at the site of the former Tecumseh Products Company. It is prime real estate in the city, and a purchase agreement is now in place from Detroit company TD Tactical. The listing price for the property is $750,000.

"Their plans are to make this a law enforcement tactical training facility. [It] could potentially be one of the largest in the country," said commercial real estate broker Patrick Hoffman.

Hoffman says this could attract up to 3,000 people a month into the city of Tecumseh, bringing in money for area businesses. 

City Manager Kevin Welch says Tecumseh is a great place to do business.

"We're very attractive to any kind of development that creates jobs and investment," said Welch. "Our elected officials are very cooperative with incentives and things like that, and we have a good relationship with our business climate in town."

The plan is to have law enforcement tactical training during the week and to have the facility open to the public on weekends for air soft play.  It'll take at least several months to see if this will be a good fit for the city and for TD Tactical.

