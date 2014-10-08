Company wants to turn 50-acre Tecumseh property into training facility

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A large property in Tecumseh that has been sitting empty may soon have a new use.

The more-than-50 acre site is one of the more visible properties in the city. The land is at the site of the former Tecumseh Products Company. It is prime real estate in the city, and a purchase agreement is now in place from Detroit company TD Tactical. The listing price for the property is $750,000.

"Their plans are to make this a law enforcement tactical training facility. [It] could potentially be one of the largest in the country," said commercial real estate broker Patrick Hoffman.

Hoffman says this could attract up to 3,000 people a month into the city of Tecumseh, bringing in money for area businesses.

City Manager Kevin Welch says Tecumseh is a great place to do business.

"We're very attractive to any kind of development that creates jobs and investment," said Welch. "Our elected officials are very cooperative with incentives and things like that, and we have a good relationship with our business climate in town."

The plan is to have law enforcement tactical training during the week and to have the facility open to the public on weekends for air soft play. It'll take at least several months to see if this will be a good fit for the city and for TD Tactical.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.