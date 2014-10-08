Toledo water treatment commissioner resigning, reasons unknown

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Commissioner of Water Treatment Tim Murphy is resigning from his post after this month.

City officials say Murphy submitted his letter of resignation on October 7. His last day is November 6.

Murphy took over the water treatment position after former commissioner David Leffler resigned in August, following the water crisis. The City of Toledo has not found Murphy's replacement yet. A spokesperson says they will consider internal and external candidates and appoint an interim acting commissioner if no one else has been selected by November 6.

In his letter, Murphy wrote:

"It is my goal to make this transition as smooth as possible for all involved. I appreciate the opportunities that I have been given during my employment with the City of Toledo."

There has been no word on why Murphy is resigning.

