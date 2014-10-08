Toledo water treatment commissioner resigning, reasons unknown - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo water treatment commissioner resigning, reasons unknown

Toledo water treatment plant Toledo water treatment plant
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Commissioner of Water Treatment Tim Murphy is resigning from his post after this month.

City officials say Murphy submitted his letter of resignation on October 7. His last day is November 6.

Murphy took over the water treatment position after former commissioner David Leffler resigned in August, following the water crisis. The City of Toledo has not found Murphy's replacement yet. A spokesperson says they will consider internal and external candidates and appoint an interim acting commissioner if no one else has been selected by November 6.

In his letter, Murphy wrote:

"It is my goal to make this transition as smooth as possible for all involved. I appreciate the opportunities that I have been given during my employment with the City of Toledo."

There has been no word on why Murphy is resigning.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly