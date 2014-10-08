Oregon detective wins international award for social media use

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An Oregon police officer has received an international award for her efforts to fight crime using social media.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are all ways that people stay connected in the digital world, but they're also being utilized to solve cases and track down suspects. They've played a huge role for the Oregon Police. Now Det. Janet Zale has been named Social Media Investigator of the Year.

Det. Zale has been in law enforcement for 23 years, and a detective for 10. In 2010, the Oregon Police Department began using Facebook to connect with the public, and Zale was put in charge of the content.

Since then, Zale says dozens of cases have been solved by uploading pictures, posting videos, and tweeting information. Her hard work is now being recognized with the social media award from Connected Cops, an organization that focuses on teaching law enforcement agencies the benefits of social media.

"I don't think this was an award for me," Zale said. "I think this was an award for the police department, which in turn ends up being good for the entire community because it gives them the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, our police department is on top of things.'"

The Connected Cops award ceremony was held in England, so Zale gave her acceptance speech by video. She competed against an officer from Finland and an investigator with the Dutch National Police.

Zale says her next step is to start a Pinterest account to post pictures of stolen property.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.