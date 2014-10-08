Toledo married couple face Judge on charge of promoting prostitu - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo married couple face Judge on charge of promoting prostitution

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH

A Toledo married couple accused of running a brothel in north Toledo face a Judge Wednesday.

Police say 30-year-old Mary Gregory and her husband 64-year-old David Gregory were running hidden Treasures on Laskey and Telegraph.

The police got a tip back in 2012 that this business was actually a brothel. It took two years to gather enough evidence to serve a search warrant and police arrested the couple back in June. The couple was then indicted in September. 

Wednesday was their first court appearance with both facing a charge of promoting prostitution.

Police say the case is moving along quickly and a trial date has been set for November.

The Gregory's are currently out on bond until that trial on November 11.

