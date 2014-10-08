Report bullying 24/7 with Lucas County Sheriff's hotline - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office offers help to victims of bullying with a 24/7 bullying hotline.

The hotline is always on.

When a bullying incident is reported, a sergeant gets in touch with the affiliated school system and local police, if need be.

The hotline is open to students and parents, and you can remain anonymous.

A lieutenant at the sheriff's office says they have had a problem with people calling the hotline to report physical violence.

"That is not bullying, that is an assault, so we urge people in that instance to call 911," Lt. Matt Luettke said.

You can report bullying by calling 419-654-3425 or filling out an online report.

