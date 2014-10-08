Columbia Gas: Maumee River Crossing Project halfway complete

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Columbia Gas is replacing an old underwater pipeline that runs under the Maumee River on Mohawk Drive in Maumee to an area near Fort Meigs in Perrysburg.

The groundbreaking for the Maumee River Crossing Project was back in July. Now this project is more than halfway complete and WTOL are the only ones behind the scenes.

Columbia Gas Spokesman Chris Kozak says the goal for the upgraded gas line is to get more natural gas to customers, hopefully allowing the economy in northwest Ohio to grow.

"This is one of the major supplies we've got that serve this community," said Kozak.

He says this is a huge project for Columbia Gas and it only happens once in a generation.

Since July, the company has been working hard to upgrade the existing 12 inch bare steel natural gas pipeline with 20 inch coated steel.

Kozak says doing this will allow the gas company to provide more reliable service to their customers.

"It's also going to help us should we have a large business that wants to come online," said Kozak. "It creates that additional capacity in our system so that we can fill the requirements for that large business. So, it will help our community grow."

According to Kozak the project will not only help economic growth but it will also help provide much needed warmth this winter.

"If we have another winter like last winter, that was cold or maybe not nearly as cold, it will make sure we've got adequate gas supply for everyone that needs it when they want it," said Kozak.

This is not an everyday project for Columbia Gas. They have even had archeologists on site because of the area's history.

Kozak says the project should be finished in November. Once it is complete the plan is to turn the Perrysburg side into a park for residents with an access road and parking to the river.