WANTED: Toledo Police looking for suspect in felonious assault

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Toledo Police are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault.

TPD reached out to the public on their Facebook page Tuesday, asking for help finding Reginald Guynes. Police say Guynes struck a victim in the face with an object. Several of the victim's teeth broke.

Guynes also has nine misdemeanor warrants out from other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information that could lead to Guynes' arrest should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

