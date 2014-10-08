WANTED: Toledo Police looking for suspect in felonious assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WANTED: Toledo Police looking for suspect in felonious assault

Reginald Guynes (Source: Toledo Police) Reginald Guynes (Source: Toledo Police)
(Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault.

TPD reached out to the public on their Facebook page Tuesday, asking for help finding Reginald Guynes. Police say Guynes struck a victim in the face with an object. Several of the victim's teeth broke. 

Guynes also has nine misdemeanor warrants out from other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information that could lead to Guynes' arrest should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

