BG Police looking for two men suspected of using stolen credit card for over $1,000 in items

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Police are searching for two men who they say used astolen debit card to purchase $1,000 worth of items.

The victim in the case dropped his card somewhere indowntown Bowling Green and later found several charges tohis account he did not make.

Bowling Green Police Major Tony Hetrick says there where multiple charges on the card, even some outside of Bowling Green.

"In Bowling Green, outside of Bowling Green, to include now, we found the Hollywood Casino was one of the places it had been used," said Hetrick.

Luckily police were able to collect good surveillance photos of the two suspects.

"We were able to determine where it had been used,and one of those places was a business in Bowling Green, we went to thatbusiness, and were able to get very good snapshots of the suspects," said Major Hetrick.

Now several businesses in Bowling Green are taking extraprecaution since the suspects have yet to be caught.

For Keeps has notified their staff about what to lookfor, and say they always check ID's, before they swipe cards.

"Probably 85% of our sales are credit card salesanymore, we just don't see as much cash and checks as we used to," said For Keeps owner Amy Craft Ahrens.

Police say the suspects were driving a silver Pontiac.

If you know who they could be, call the Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

