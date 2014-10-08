76-year-old south Toledo man victim of home invasion

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A home invasion that occurred Wednesday morning on Mayberry Street near Airport Highway has left a 76-year-old man with some bruises and a mess to clean up.

The victim, Lee, is now nursing a black eye and is left to clean up his home and file an insurance claim while detectives work on his case.

Lee says he was about to go to bed when he heard a window break.

"This guy came running over, after me and he threw me on the floor and was beating on me," said Lee.

He says he has a security system but it wasn't activated.

"Like a dummy, I didn't turn it on while I was alone, I do it before bed, he broke in before that," said Lee.

Lee says the memories of a masked man coming through his door early Monday morning are still fresh in his mind.



"I said 'why you doing this' and he says 'I want your money,' and I said 'I got some money I've been saving upstairs, quarters,'" said Lee.

The suspect dragged Lee up the stairs, grabbed a plastic bag full of two to three hundred dollars in change and shoved him in a bedroom.

"He did tell me, ‘do you want me to kill you,' he said that a few times, I said ‘no I don't want you to kill me," said Lee.

Now with bruises and the loss of his money and 2010 Blue Vibe, Lee says he feels lucky his life was spared.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.