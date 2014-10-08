EHOVE students design, paint 'Snow Day Eliminator' for plow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EHOVE students design, paint 'Snow Day Eliminator' for plow

MILAN TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Students at EHOVE Career Center painted a mural for the Ohio Department of Transportation's Paint a Plow program. They called it "Snow Day Eliminator."

EHOVE Collision and Refinishing students designed and painted the mural on a large snow blade using skills they've learned at the Milan Township tech school. The blade was decorated with glow-in-the-dark paint to make it stand out.

The blade was picked up by a Department of Transpiration truck on September 30. Blades for other trucks were designed by students at other schools. The blades will be displayed on the trucks in holiday parades.

