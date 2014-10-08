Troopers find liquid codeine hidden in pop bottle after Wood Cou - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Troopers find liquid codeine hidden in pop bottle after Wood County traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Kentucky woman is facing charges after troopers found liquid codeine and more than 100 painkillers during a traffic stop.

Troopers say they stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Kentucky registration just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 3 near mile post 195 on I-75 southbound in Wood County. That's near State Route 795 in Perrysburg.

Police say they were given permission to search the vehicle and found a two liter soda bottle containing liquid codeine, 99 Hydrocodone and 38 Oxycodone pills. The patrol says the drugs would be worth $9,506 on the street.

Tamara T. Sherley, 38, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking and possession of drugs. Sherley is currently being held in the Wood County Justice Center.

