SCHEDULE: 2014 Trick-or-Treat dates and times

SCHEDULE: 2014 Trick-or-Treat dates and times

(Toledo News Now) - Oct. 25

Sandusky: 5-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

Fremont: 4:30-6 p.m.

Tiffin: 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 28

The Shops at Fallen Timbers – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30

Archbold: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Findlay: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Gibsonburg: 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Port Clinton: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Wauseon: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Carey – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Defiance: 6-7:30 p.m.

Genoa : 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Center: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Lucky: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Napoleon:5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Norwalk: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Rossford: 6-8 p.m.

Sycamore: 6-7:30 p.m.

Sylvania: 6-7:30 p.m.

Sylvania Township: 6-7:30 p.m.

Walbridge: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Oct. 31

Adrian, MI: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Bedford Township – 6 to 8 p.m.

Bowling Green: 6:30-8 p.m.

Blissfield, MI- 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Erie Township: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Layette: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids: 5 to 7 p.m. – Parade at 7:30 p.m.

Springfield Township: 6-8 p.m.

Toledo: 6-8 p.m.

Ida Township - 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Monclova Township: 6-8 p.m.

Monroe, Mi: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Northwood: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor: 6-7:30 p.m.

Oregon: 6-8 p.m.

Ottawa Hills: 6-8 p.m.

Perrysburg: 6-8 p.m.

Pemberville: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Richfield Township: 6-8 p.m. (Richfield Firefighters parade begins 5:45 p.m.)

Rocky Ridge: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tecumseh: 6-8 p.m.

Waterville Township: 6-8 p.m.

Whitehouse: 6-8 p.m.

Washington Township: 6-8 p.m.

Waterville: 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 1

Maumee: 6-8 p.m. (Uptown Businesses 3-5 p.m.)

Tontogany: 5 to 6:30 p.m. – parade at 7:30 p.m.

Delta: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Fostoria: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Swanton: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

Elmore: 4 to 6 p.m.

Woodville: 4 to 6 p.m.

Don't see your city, village or event listed? Send an email to DotCom@ToledoNewsNow.com and we'll get it added!

