City of Bryan purchases 79 acres for industrial park development

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The City of Bryan purchased property this week to develop an industrial park.

The mayor and other city officials are excited about the opportunity this purchase brings.

"It's hard to say how excited we really are without sounding giddy," said Brian Carlin, director of utilities. "It's a very big thing for us."

The City plans to develop the nearly-80 acres of land into an industrial park. It's a prime location inside city limits on County Road E, just off of Route 15.

Carlin says the property will be developed into four 20-acre lots. He believes there are many reasons why companies should do business there.

"We're a nice, sleeper little town, great community, the utilities are owned and operated by the City, so we're here for our customers," said Carlin. "We have a brand new school system going in; the direction is moving the right way."

The more-than $777,000 price tag for the property is paid for by available money from an electric department fund. The industrial park is expected to bring in hundreds of jobs. Work on the land should get underway by July of next year.

