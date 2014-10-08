City selling ad space to keep Ottawa Park Ice Rink operating

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

When it comes to the future of the Ottawa Park Ice Rink, one city leader says a new effort may help keep it in operation for years to come.

Despite funding problems in the past, the ice rink continues to draw people from around the Toledo area.

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commissioner, Dennis Garvin, says the future of the park is uncertain due to the city's limited resources. Now, the Parks and Recreation Department wants to sell advertising inside the rink to raise operating funds.

This year, the city budget didn't have room for the ice rink. Regardless, Garvin says Mayor D. Michael Collins promised the rink will open by the end of November.

This new effort to sell advertising to businesses will help bring more revenues for its operation, but also increase exposure of the rink.

"The City of Toledo right now is limited in its resources for Parks and Recreation," Garvin said. "This is just one more thing we can do to help perhaps increase our coffers and stabilize the recreational services of Toledoans."

Garvin says businesses could purchase 4-8 feet of space inside the rink for $376. It would have to be family-friendly, wholesome advertisement that would be up the entire season.

City council approved the legislation Tuesday. Garvin says they can begin accepting business advertisements immediately.

