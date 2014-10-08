Web chat with Kelley Pruiett, CNP on heart failure - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Live Blog Web chat on colorectal cancer with Dr. Asish Mukherjee
 

Web chat with Kelley Pruiett, CNP on heart failure

Kelley Pruiett, CNP (Source: ProMedica) Kelley Pruiett, CNP (Source: ProMedica)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Today's guest, ProMedica's Kelley Pruiett, CNP will take your questions regarding heart failure and Heart Failure Clinic. 

The Heart Failure Clinic is designed especially for patients struggling to manage the symptoms of heart failure. This includes patients as they are discharged from the hospital with heart failure and patients already working with a cardiologist or primary care physician. Our heart failure staff, including a nurse practitioner, registered nurse and medical / clinical assistant, stand ready to help you with:

Reviewing and optimizing your medications.

Providing you with additional patient education.

•             Addressing your specific concerns.

•             Seeking additional support from diet and nutrition, physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, care navigation and social work clinicians.

If you or a loved one are experiencing heart failure, you are not alone. Today, 5.7 million Americans live with heart failure. According to the American Heart Association, it is one of the most common reasons people ages 65 and older are admitted into the hospital. Because there is no cure for heart failure, it's important to recognize the signs early on, monitor your condition, and carefully follow your doctor's directions and instructions. This is where the ProMedica Heart and Vascular Institutes' Heart Failure Clinic can help.

Common heart failure symptoms include:

•             Shortness of breath when you are active or after you lie down.

•             Difficulty breathing while lying down.

•             Weight gain.

•             Swollen legs and ankles.

•             Fatigue and weakness.

•             Fast or irregular pulse.

If you are experiencing one or more of the above symptoms, you should seek medical advice. A referral from your physician is required if you wish to participate in the Heart Failure Clinic. Our staff collaborates and provides regular communication with your cardiologist or primary care provider.

Powered by Frankly