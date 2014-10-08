Web chat with Kelley Pruiett, CNP on heart failure

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Today's guest, ProMedica's Kelley Pruiett, CNP will take your questions regarding heart failure and Heart Failure Clinic.

The Heart Failure Clinic is designed especially for patients struggling to manage the symptoms of heart failure. This includes patients as they are discharged from the hospital with heart failure and patients already working with a cardiologist or primary care physician. Our heart failure staff, including a nurse practitioner, registered nurse and medical / clinical assistant, stand ready to help you with:

Reviewing and optimizing your medications.

Providing you with additional patient education.

• Addressing your specific concerns.

• Seeking additional support from diet and nutrition, physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, care navigation and social work clinicians.

If you or a loved one are experiencing heart failure, you are not alone. Today, 5.7 million Americans live with heart failure. According to the American Heart Association, it is one of the most common reasons people ages 65 and older are admitted into the hospital. Because there is no cure for heart failure, it's important to recognize the signs early on, monitor your condition, and carefully follow your doctor's directions and instructions. This is where the ProMedica Heart and Vascular Institutes' Heart Failure Clinic can help.

Common heart failure symptoms include:

• Shortness of breath when you are active or after you lie down.

• Difficulty breathing while lying down.

• Weight gain.

• Swollen legs and ankles.

• Fatigue and weakness.

• Fast or irregular pulse.

If you are experiencing one or more of the above symptoms, you should seek medical advice. A referral from your physician is required if you wish to participate in the Heart Failure Clinic. Our staff collaborates and provides regular communication with your cardiologist or primary care provider.