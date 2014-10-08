Dallas hospital says the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the US - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dallas hospital says the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the US has died

DALLAS, TX (AP) -

A Dallas hospital says the first Ebola patient diagnosed inside the United States has died.

