Restaurant Ratings Report: buffet racks up 21 violations

Hometown Buffet on Airport Highway in Toledo had the most violations in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report with 21.

The restaurant was cited for food not properly cooled, expired food found in the walk-in cooler, and an inspector found dirty food-contact surfaces and utensils.

Monnette's Market on Glendale in Toledo had 11 violations.  Once again, food was not properly cooled.

Plus, food equipment surfaces weren't cleaned frequently enough and chemicals were found stored near food items.

Rockets Café on Reynolds Road had 9 violations.  They, too, were cited for not properly cooling their food.

An inspector found dirty food-contact surfaces and utensils and there was no backflow prevention.

Kwik Trip on Airport Highway had 8 violations.  Food was found not protected from contamination, the hand-washing sink was not easily accessible, and the three-compartment sink used for manually washing was blocked.

PJ's Deli in downtown Toledo had no violations and the facility was said to be clean and organized.

The same goes for Steak Escape in Maumee: no violations to report.

