Traffic moving again after truck overturns on US 23 southbound - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic moving again after truck overturns on US 23 southbound

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -
Sylvania Police were on the scene of an overturned box truck on US 23 Southbound at the Monroe Street exit in Sylvania Wednesday morning. 

US 23 southbound was shut down for a short time because of the rollover. The highway has since reopened and traffic is moving as normal.
 
The driver of the truck was transported to a nearby hospital. It is unclear how badly he was hurt.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 
Powered by Frankly