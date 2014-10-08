Chrysler CEO to step down in 2018 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chrysler CEO to step down in 2018

Posted by WTOL Staff
-

Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne has announced plans to step down from his position in 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Since Marchionne took charge of Fiat in 2004, the company's revenue and profits have tripled.

Marchionne recently made comments about the possibility of moving the manufacturing process of the Jeep Wrangler out of Toledo.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins is preparing to meet with Marchionne in hopes that he will get answers about the future of the Toledo plant and its dedicated workers.

Marchionne says he will step down following the completion of a five-year plan to complete the merger between Chrysler and Fiat.

