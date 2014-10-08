ODOT pitching project to speed up traffic along I-475 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT pitching project to speed up traffic along I-475

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Drivers may eventually see more orange barrelsduring their morning commute as the Ohio Department of Transportation attempts to add a third lane going bothdirections along I-475 between US-23 and US-24.

Traffic has been increasing steadilyin that area.  In 2005 at I-475 andAirport Highway, there were 30,000 cars in that area per day.  By 2035, it's estimated that number will have risen to 41,000 cars.

The problem ODOT faces is ingenerating funding for the project.  Itwould cost around $68 million.

ODOT does not currently have that money.  They're making a pitch Wednesday morning to the Transportation ReviewCouncil.

If ODOT is granted the funding itneeds, it could still be a few years before the project begins, but it wouldeventually lead to a smoother commute.

