Mayor Collins prepares for meeting with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins is preparing to meet with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne in hopes that he will get answers about the future of the Toledo plant and its dedicated workers.

Mayor Collins confirmed his meeting with Marchionne earlier this week. Sources say that meeting will take place Thursday in Auburn Hills, MI.

This meeting comes after Marchionne's statement last week that production of the next generation of Jeep Wrangler may be moved out of Toledo.

"I have no specific expectations other than the opportunity to meet with Mr. Marchionne and his team," said Collins. "We will be there in terms of discussing this critical issue for the city of Toledo and Northwest Ohio."

City Councilman Jack Ford, Council President Paula Hicks-Hudson and other council members say the concern over the Wrangler should be brought to the White House.

"In fact the first time I saw the President was out at the Jeep plant, at Chrysler, and I think we need to continue to have those types of dialogue and to use whatever possibility to ensure that we keep that employer in our city," said Hicks-Hudson.

"I think it's more than just council and more than just the Mayor. I think it is the entire community, from the business community, the private community, the overall just average person on the street," said Councilman Steve Steel.

Mayor Collins says a face to face meeting with Sergio Marchionne is the next step after his conference call last Sunday.

"Jeep is Toledo. What Toledo is to Jeep, it is our DNA. I will make that clear to him," said Collins.

Councilman Steel says it's hard to know where this is headed when all they have heard were comments Marchionne made at an auto show.

