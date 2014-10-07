Mayor Collins prepares for meeting with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marc - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayor Collins prepares for meeting with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins is preparing to meet with Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne in hopes that he will get answers about the future of the Toledo plant and its dedicated workers.

Mayor Collins confirmed his meeting with Marchionne earlier this week. Sources say that meeting will take place Thursday in Auburn Hills, MI.

This meeting comes after Marchionne's statement last week that production of the next generation of Jeep Wrangler may be moved out of Toledo.

"I have no specific expectations other than the opportunity to meet with Mr. Marchionne and his team," said Collins. "We will be there in terms of discussing this critical issue for the city of Toledo and Northwest Ohio."

City Councilman Jack Ford, Council President Paula Hicks-Hudson and other council members say the concern over the Wrangler should be brought to the White House.

"In fact the first time I saw the President was out at the Jeep plant, at Chrysler, and I think we need to continue to have those types of dialogue and to use whatever possibility to ensure that we keep that employer in our city," said Hicks-Hudson.

"I think it's more than just council and more than just the Mayor. I think it is the entire community, from the business community, the private community, the overall just average person on the street," said Councilman Steve Steel.

Mayor Collins says a face to face meeting with Sergio Marchionne is the next step after his conference call last Sunday.

"Jeep is Toledo. What Toledo is to Jeep, it is our DNA. I will make that clear to him," said Collins.

Councilman Steel says it's hard to know where this is headed when all they have heard were comments Marchionne made at an auto show. 

