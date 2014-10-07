City of Sylvania launching investigation into donation bins

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

There are donation bins all over the city of Sylvania but city leaders say they wonder what those donations are really going toward.

People who use them say they are simply a convenience.

"They're around the area, somewhere easy for me to take them to," said Katie Austin.

City Councilman Doug Haynam says he is not too sure if the donations really are going toward a good cause.

So WTOL called some donations bins, including R-Earth, to see how they work.

"Various buyers, I mean there are all kinds of groups that buy them in bulk whether it be non-profit organizations, I mean you can act as a middle man for groups that need it, there are thrift stores around the county that buy it in bulk," said Roy Collins of R-Earth Recycling.

Planet Aid said over the phone that the clothing was sold to other organizations and thrift shops that are a not for profit.

Lend a Hand Across America was also called, but the mailbox was full.

City Councilman Doug Haynam says he does not want to interfere with charitable organizations, but wants to see if something should be done.

"I think the Salvation Army does some of this as well, we just have to figure out how to accommodate the clearly legitimate charities from the less clear," said Haynam.

Haynam says depending on their findings, they may require permits or ban the bins altogether. City Council will hear an update on October 27.

