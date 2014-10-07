Oregon third grader collecting jeans to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A St. Kateri Catholic Academy student has a thing for blue jeans. She's asking for about 400 pairs. Not for herself to wear, though. She's looking to help the less fortunate.

Destiny Martinez is a third grader at St. Kateri. In the corner of her classroom sit about 200 pairs of jeans.

Destiny has asked all her friends and relatives to give her new and old pairs of jeans so she can donate them to Blue Jeans Go Green, a company that recycles the denim and turns it into insulation that goes into houses built by Habitat for Humanity.



This isn't Destiny's first time giving back. Last year she collected shoes to donate to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes to the poor.



"What's important is that you're helping other people and it just feels so good to do it," said Destiny.



Destiny's goal is to get at least 400 pairs of jeans. Donations will be accepted until Oct. 17.

If you would like to donate you can do so by dropping old or new jeans off at St. Kateri Catholic Academy, 3225 Pickle Rd, Oregon, OH 43616.



