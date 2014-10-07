Oregon third grader collecting jeans to benefit Habitat for Huma - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon third grader collecting jeans to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A St. Kateri Catholic Academy student has a thing for blue jeans. She's asking for about 400 pairs. Not for herself to wear, though. She's looking to help the less fortunate.

Destiny Martinez is a third grader at St. Kateri. In the corner of her classroom sit about 200 pairs of jeans.

Destiny has asked all her friends and relatives to give her new and old pairs of jeans so she can donate them to Blue Jeans Go Green, a company that recycles the denim and turns it into insulation that goes into houses built by Habitat for Humanity.

This isn't Destiny's first time giving back. Last year she collected shoes to donate to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that distributes shoes to the poor.
 
"What's important is that you're helping other people and it just feels so good to do it," said Destiny.
 
Destiny's goal is to get at least 400 pairs of jeans. Donations will be accepted until Oct. 17.

If you would like to donate you can do so by dropping old or new jeans off at St. Kateri Catholic Academy, 3225 Pickle Rd, Oregon, OH 43616.

