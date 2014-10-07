Williams County postal worker in hot water after thousands of dollars discovered missing

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A worker at the West Unity Post Office was suspended after an investigation was opened for what is being called financial irregularities.

Special agents with the United States Postal Service of Inspector General say the amount of money that is missing is around $10,000. The worker, who has yet to be identified, is not allowed to work while the investigation continues.

"Back on September 24th, special agents conducted an unannounced audit and discovered some shortages at that post office," said Special Agent Scott Balfour.

The Inspector General's office will soon present their reports to the U.S. Attorney's office in Toledo…it'll be up to them to decide if they will prosecute the case. The postal worker could face multiple federal charges.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.