Williams County postal worker in hot water after thousands miss

Williams County postal worker in hot water after thousands of dollars discovered missing

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A worker at the West Unity Post Office was suspended after an investigation was opened for what is being called financial irregularities. 

Special agents with the United States Postal Service of Inspector General say the amount of money that is missing is around $10,000.  The worker, who has yet to be identified, is not allowed to work while the investigation continues.

"Back on September 24th, special agents conducted an unannounced audit and discovered some shortages at that post office," said Special Agent Scott Balfour.

The Inspector General's office will soon present their reports to the U.S. Attorney's office in Toledo…it'll be up to them to decide if they will prosecute the case.  The postal worker could face multiple federal charges.

