Residents report several car break-ins in Point Place

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Point Place residents are fed up with the car break-ins happening near 288th and 289th Street.

Residents says their neighborhood is usually peaceful but several reports of car break-ins has changed that.

"I looked through my blinds on the front door and I saw some guy open my front van door and climbed in," said one victim.

The same resident says she has had multiple items stolen from her property.

"This is getting crazy, you know, car windows getting busted," said victim. "We had two bags of cans we were saving for somebody in the backyard. They went in our backyard and took them!"



In the past year, she claims her car has been broken into five times. She says the items stolen mostly consist of pocket change and emergency cash, along with CDs and other various items.

Point place residents say something needs to be done and they will rally around each other to do that.

"Obviously the cops can't police every street, every night," said victim. "If we don't do something, who's going to?"

Sergeant Joe Heffernan says in general, crime is down in Point Place. He recommends that residents always fill out a police report if crime occurs.

