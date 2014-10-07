Police add second crime camera in north Toledo after Monday's shooting

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dennis Johnson at Erie and Suder on Monday. They are hoping the camera down the street will help in the investigation.

Toledo Police say the Skycop cameras are mobile so they can be moved to places where they are needed. Now after Monday's murder police are moving a second camera to the north Toledo neighborhood.

"Those are very useful for us not only to get the information as things are happening but sometimes afterward and also before ... who was hanging out at a location before something happened," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

The camera above Summit and Erie sent pictures to police Monday and officers were able to get information to responding crews before they even arrived at the scene.

"The first officer to come over the air saying that indeed there was a scene there was someone from our real time crime center," said Heffernan.

The cameras have the ability to turn 360 degrees but they are not always placed in the exact location where a crime is committed. Police are still looking at the video to see if anything useful can be seen for their investigation.

"The detectives will review all the footage we will see if any of its useful and corroborate with any information we already have from witnesses and physical evidence we have at the scene," said Heffernan.

The murder is still under investigation. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.