TPD: Wanted man cracked victim's teeth

Reginald Guynes (Source: Toledo Police) Reginald Guynes (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are asking for your help finding a man they say hit a person with an object, breaking the victim's teeth.

Toledo Police posted a photo of Reginald Guynes on Tuesday. They say Guynes is wanted on an open warrant for the felonious assault.

TPD says Guynes also has 9 misdemeanor warrants from various other jurisdictions.

Guynes is 6 foot tall, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

