TPD responding to only injury accidents

TPD responding to only injury accidents

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police have moved to what they call "phase 2," which means officers will only respond to accidents with injuries or those which block traffic.

Drivers involved in accidents without injuries should exchange information and call TPD to file a report once the phase 2 is lifted.

TPD has not said what prompted the switch to phase 2.

