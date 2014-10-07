Toledo Block Watch discusses Human Trafficking in northwest Ohio

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Beverly Block Watch group is doing what they can to spread awareness of the human trafficking in northwest Ohio. Monday the group held a special event to discuss just how real the problem is.

"The average age of an Ohio youth is 16, who is trafficked, I know that 1 in 3 runaway children are trafficked because they're vulnerable," said Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition member Geneva Mason.

At the event area residents heard firsthand the facts about human trafficking.

"A lot of the kids that are trafficked come from neighborhoods, they come from good neighborhoods, bad neighborhoods...they're all about kids and they're taking every neighborhood," said Mason.

Beverly Block Watch members feel they are the eyes and ears of the neighborhood and they can have an impact that can make a big difference.

"It's a big, important issue, very big for Toledo because we're kind of in the middle between Detroit and South and East and West...so some of the many girls that they pick up go North and go to Detroit," said block watch leader Paul Raczkowski.

The Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition says the most common places where kids become victims include the mall and movie theaters.

Another Human Trafficking event was held on Monday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Swanton.

