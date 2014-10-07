Toledo School for the Arts evacuated after mechanical issue, no - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo School for the Arts evacuated after mechanical issue, no injuries

(Source: Toledo School for the Arts website) (Source: Toledo School for the Arts website)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Students and staff at the Toledo School for the Arts were evacuated from the building on Tuesday after the fire alarm went off.

School officials say something broke on a new mechanical unit on the second floor of the building. The machine emitted steam, which set off the fire alarm.

No one was injured and classes later resumed.

Officials say they won't know exactly what went wrong with the unit until experts look at it Wednesday.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly