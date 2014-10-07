Parents of child involved in Riverdale school incident charged w - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parents of child involved in Riverdale school incident charged with child endangering

Anthony Nelson (top left) and Autumn Nelson (top right) (File Photo) Anthony Nelson (top left) and Autumn Nelson (top right) (File Photo)
WHARTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The parents of a child who was picked up and pushed against a wall by a Riverdale teacher back in May have been charged with child endangering.

Anthony E. Nelson and Autumn Nelson were charged by the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Back in May, Riverdale teacher Barb Williams was seen on video picking up kindergartner Ian Nelson by the neck and pushing him against the wall. Williams later resigned her position and has pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges herself. Williams is due back in Findlay Municipal Court on Dec. 15.

According to a Wyandot County Sheriff's Office report, 6-year-old Ian called 911 on Monday morning when he awoke to find his parents gone and himself and his brother home alone. The report states Ian told dispatchers his parents were at work.  

The report states that when an officer responded, he found Ian, 6, and his 7-year-old brother Tristen home alone. The officer says he found a number of prescription pill bottles stacked on a coffee table within reach of the children.

Police say Autumn went to work after the babysitter never showed up Monday. 

Residents in the area say they can't imagine leaving their kids home alone. 

"He could've found the pills and overdosed. He could've found the knives and got hurt. He could have set the house on fire. He could've been killed," said one worried neighbor. 

The report states that Autum left for work around 5:45 a.m. Anthony returned home to find Police with his kids just before 7 a.m.

The Sheriff says Children Services have been notified and are investigating this case. 

Read more:

Board meeting allows parents to speak about Riverdale teacher incident

Police report on Riverdale School incident forwarded to prosecutor

School documents shed light on Riverdale teacher incident

Riverdale Schools teacher hires lawyer after caught on video grabbing boy

Teacher caught on video grabbing kindergartner by face, could face charges

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly