Parents of child involved in Riverdale school incident charged with child endangering

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The parents of a child who was picked up and pushed against a wall by a Riverdale teacher back in May have been charged with child endangering.

Anthony E. Nelson and Autumn Nelson were charged by the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Back in May, Riverdale teacher Barb Williams was seen on video picking up kindergartner Ian Nelson by the neck and pushing him against the wall. Williams later resigned her position and has pleaded not guilty to child endangering charges herself. Williams is due back in Findlay Municipal Court on Dec. 15.

According to a Wyandot County Sheriff's Office report, 6-year-old Ian called 911 on Monday morning when he awoke to find his parents gone and himself and his brother home alone. The report states Ian told dispatchers his parents were at work.

The report states that when an officer responded, he found Ian, 6, and his 7-year-old brother Tristen home alone. The officer says he found a number of prescription pill bottles stacked on a coffee table within reach of the children.

Police say Autumn went to work after the babysitter never showed up Monday.

Residents in the area say they can't imagine leaving their kids home alone.





"He could've found the pills and overdosed. He could've found the knives and got hurt. He could have set the house on fire. He could've been killed," said one worried neighbor.

The report states that Autum left for work around 5:45 a.m. Anthony returned home to find Police with his kids just before 7 a.m.

The Sheriff says Children Services have been notified and are investigating this case.

