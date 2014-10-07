Massive fire destroys Lima warehouse, no one hurt - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LIMA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A massive fire destroyed a large Lima warehouse on Tuesday, according to the Findlay Courier.

Lima Police say flames broke out at a warehouse in the 700 block of East Wayne Street Tuesday afternoon. By the time crews got the blaze under control, the warehouse was a total loss.

Multiple fire departments, including the Lima, American Township, Bath Township and Shawnee Township fire departments were on the scene.

Streets around the warehouse were blocked off and emergency responders are asking people to avoid the area.   

