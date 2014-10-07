Man charged with aggravated murder after Port Clinton stabbing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with aggravated murder after Port Clinton stabbing

Ruben G. Gonzalez (Source: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office) Ruben G. Gonzalez (Source: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)
PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Port Clinton Police say a man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but have arrested Ruben G. Gonzalez. Gonzalez, 58, is charged with aggravated murder.

Police say Gonzalez stabbed and killed a male victim around 3 a.m. Tuesday. A family member says Jose Villalon, 43, of Port Clinton was the man killed. Villalon's father says he was stabbed after a fight at a party and he leaves behind an 11-year-old son. 

Friends and family of the victim say they are in shock. 

"It's crazy especially around here because you know not a lot of stuff like that happens around here so, its just crazy," said friend Michael Stricklen. 

Gonzalez is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Catawba Island Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Port Clinton Police at the scene.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Man charged with aggravated murder after Port Clinton stabbingMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly