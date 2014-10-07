Man charged with aggravated murder after Port Clinton stabbing

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Port Clinton Police say a man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning.

Police have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but have arrested Ruben G. Gonzalez. Gonzalez, 58, is charged with aggravated murder.

Police say Gonzalez stabbed and killed a male victim around 3 a.m. Tuesday. A family member says Jose Villalon, 43, of Port Clinton was the man killed. Villalon's father says he was stabbed after a fight at a party and he leaves behind an 11-year-old son.

Friends and family of the victim say they are in shock.

"It's crazy especially around here because you know not a lot of stuff like that happens around here so, its just crazy," said friend Michael Stricklen.



Gonzalez is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Catawba Island Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted Port Clinton Police at the scene.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.