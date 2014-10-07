Toledo man charged with punching one-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man charged with punching one-year-old

(Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo man has been charged with felonious assault after he told police he punched a one-year-old child Monday.

Markeese L Cummings told police he was at the home of Simone Day when he punched Day's daughter in the face with a closed fist causing serious physical harm.

According to police, Cummings stated he picked the baby up while Day was taking a shower.  When the baby continued crying for her mother, Cummings says he lost his temper and struck the child on the right side of her face.

Cummings was arrested and booked Monday evening.  He is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

