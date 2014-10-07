Toledo man charged with punching one-year-old

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A Toledo man has been charged with felonious assault after he told police he punched a one-year-old child Monday.

Markeese L Cummings told police he was at the home of Simone Day when he punched Day's daughter in the face with a closed fist causing serious physical harm.

According to police, Cummings stated he picked the baby up while Day was taking a shower. When the baby continued crying for her mother, Cummings says he lost his temper and struck the child on the right side of her face.

Cummings was arrested and booked Monday evening. He is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

