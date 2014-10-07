Springfield Schools to cut K-8 busing if levy fails - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Springfield Schools to cut K-8 busing if levy fails

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

SpringfieldSchools has a levy on the upcoming ballot, and several programs, includingbusing for students, hang in the balance.

Votersrejected Springfield'slevy this summer.  Now, school officialssay it's make or break for thedistrict.

Lastsummer the district cut bussing for high school students.  If this levy fails, Superintendent Dr.Michael O'Shea says busing for studentsin Kindergarten through 8th grade will be cut, along with busing toand from after school events.

Ontop of that, Dr. O'Shea says buildings willclose early and a pay-to-play-and-participate policy will be established

Dr.O'Shea says the district is inthis situation because more students are moving to the district.  They have just over 4,000 students who areall facing more than $3 million in budget cuts.

"Ourrecreational programs, those things that our community has come to rely on willbe curtailed, if no completely eliminated," said Dr. O'Shea.

Many Springfield parents told us they're nothappy about the pending cuts.  Dr. O'Sheahas encouraged people to vote Tuesday.

A school board meeting regarding the levy ishappening Wednesday at 5 PM.

