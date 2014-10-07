Springfield Schools to cut K-8 busing if levy fails

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

SpringfieldSchools has a levy on the upcoming ballot, and several programs, includingbusing for students, hang in the balance.

Votersrejected Springfield'slevy this summer. Now, school officialssay it's make or break for thedistrict.

Lastsummer the district cut bussing for high school students. If this levy fails, Superintendent Dr.Michael O'Shea says busing for studentsin Kindergarten through 8th grade will be cut, along with busing toand from after school events.

Ontop of that, Dr. O'Shea says buildings willclose early and a pay-to-play-and-participate policy will be established

Dr.O'Shea says the district is inthis situation because more students are moving to the district. They have just over 4,000 students who areall facing more than $3 million in budget cuts.

"Ourrecreational programs, those things that our community has come to rely on willbe curtailed, if no completely eliminated," said Dr. O'Shea.

Many Springfield parents told us they're nothappy about the pending cuts. Dr. O'Sheahas encouraged people to vote Tuesday.

A school board meeting regarding the levy ishappening Wednesday at 5 PM.

